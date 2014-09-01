By James Pearson
| SEOUL, Sept 1
SEOUL, Sept 1 In a move that makes it harder for
North Koreans to gain illicit access to the global Internet,
North Korea now only allows mobile phone SIM cards used by
tourists to be active for the duration of their visit, tourism
sources told Reuters.
Unlike North Koreans, foreigners visiting the isolated
country can freely browse social media sites such as Facebook
and Twitter using the Koryolink domestic network.
Under a change made in July, North Korea deactivates the
card when a visitor leaves, ensuring that it can not be left for
use by a resident, the sources said. It can be reactivated when
a visitor returns to the country.
"This basically means in practical terms that if someone
leaves the country they can't simply leave their phone with a
local friend and have them use the Internet," said one source,
who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of
discussing such issues when working in North Korea.
The move could be linked to a broader crackdown on the
exchange of information in North Korea, and according to the
source appeared to have been government-led.
More than 2.5 million North Koreans use the Koryolink
network to make calls and browse an internal, heavily monitored
domestic Internet. Foreigners can use the network too - but on a
separate cell network that connects to the regular outside
Internet. It was not clear if the new rule applied to contracts
held by long-term residents or foreign diplomats.
Koryolink is a joint venture with Egypt's Orascom Telecom
.
Information in repressive North Korea is tightly controlled
but small storage devices like USB sticks or micro SD cards have
become popular in recent years for discretely sharing uncensored
information such as videos, games, music and ebooks.
SIM cards used in phones to access mobile networks are also
easily concealed, and experts say the new policy could be linked
to a wider crackdown.
Sokeel Park of LiNK, an NGO that works with North Korean
defectors, said Pyongyang has stepped-up control of information
flows under Kim Jong Un, who came to power in late 2011 when his
father Kim Jong Il died.
Park was referring to a widespread crackdown on illegal
foreign media and smuggled Chinese cell phones that are often
used to make international calls from areas in North Korea
within range of Chinese cell towers along the border with China.
"It would make sense to close a loophole that might have
seen some foreigners lend their SIM cards to North Koreans while
they were away, since international phone calls and 3G access to
the global internet are a big breach of their information
blockade with the outside world," said Park.
(Editing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Michael Perry)