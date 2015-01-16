SEOUL Jan 16 North Korea said on Friday it was
committed to fighting money laundering and financing of
terrorism, two weeks after being slapped with more U.S.
sanctions in the wake of a cyberattack on Sony Pictures which
Washington blamed on Pyongyang.
North Korea has been accused for decades of earning money
from illicit drugs, arms deals and financial scams that include
counterfeiting high-quality U.S. $100 notes, and has grown
increasingly expert at hiding the money trail, officials said.
While raids on its entities and ships have found illegal
narcotics and counterfeit notes, the North Korean regime has
denied involvement in criminal activities to earn foreign cash.
The North has also denied involvement in the cyberattack
against Sony and demanded Washington produce evidence.
Last week, Pyongyang said it sent a message of sympathy to
France in the wake of the attacks by Islamist militants saying
it opposed all forms of terrorism.
The North's official KCNA news agency said the country has
recently written to an arm of the Organisation for Economic
Co-operation and Development (OECD) expressing its commitment to
implementing its guidelines on fighting money laundering and
financing of terrorism.
"This is a manifestation of the political will of the DPRK
government, prompted by its consistent stand to boost
international cooperation for anti-money laundering and
combating the financing of terrorism," KCNA said.
DPRK refers to the country's formal name, the Democratic
People's Republic of Korea.
North Korea joined the Asia Pacific Group on Money
Laundering as an observer, which puzzled officials of other
governments and experts at the time as to its intension. The
country has yet to obtain full membership.
The group's members and observers pledge to work to combat
money laundering and the financing of terrorism, by implementing
the accord of OECD's Financial Action Task Force on Money
Laundering.
North Korea has been heavily sanctioned by the United States
and by the United Nations for its arms programmes and nuclear
tests.
The sanctions have squeezed it out of much of the
international banking network, driving the regime to use
suitcases stuffed with cash to ferry earnings from illicit
activities.
