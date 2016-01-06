(Fixes headline)
* North Korea test could up pressure to bolster missile
defences
* Japan and South Korea are main U.S. allies in region
* Any talk of enhancing defences could upset Beijing
* China wary of seeing its long range weapons compromised
By Greg Torode
HONG KONG, Jan 6 North Korea's claim to have
tested a miniaturised hydrogen bomb, which would represent a big
advance in its strike capability, could lead to renewed calls
for countries in the region to enhance their missile defences,
changes that China opposes.
Analysts and military attaches say Beijing will be watching
closely for signs that the United States and Japan are exploring
improved ballistic missile defence, or whether Washington leans
more heavily on South Korea to adopt its advanced high-altitude
missile system, technology Seoul has so far turned down.
There is considerable doubt over the veracity of Pyongyang's
assertion that Wednesday's explosion was a full-fledged test of
a hydrogen device, but it could mark an advance in the secretive
state's nuclear technology.
It follows warnings from senior U.S. military officials last
April that they believed North Korea had the ability to
miniaturise a warhead and mount it on a ballistic missile,
posing a potential new threat to the United States, Japan and
South Korea.
Any moves to boost missile defences could inflame growing
military rivalry between China and Washington and its allies.
That rivalry is playing out most visibly in the waters of
the South China Sea, a vital trade route the United States fears
Beijing wants to militarise, despite China's denials.
"China will be very sensitive about any moves by Japan or
South Korea to improve missile defences," said Zhang Baohui, a
mainland nuclear security expert at Hong Kong's Lingnan
University.
"North Korea may be the stated reason, but Chinese
strategists will it see as a move against China to limit its
nuclear deterrence."
Zhang said he believed that, publicly at least, China would
offer only a muted response to the latest test, given Beijing's
desire for normalised ties with the isolated buffer state.
Richard Bitzinger, a security analyst at Singapore's S.
Rajaratnam School of International Studies, said North Korea's
actions potentially provided a "fig leaf" rationale for Japan to
buttress its defences against its bigger security worry, China.
SOUTH KOREA AND THAAD
Chinese fears are particularly acute over sophisticated
high-altitude ballistic missile defences that U.S. military
officials have said were needed in South Korea, integrated with
its own less-advanced systems.
The U.S. system involves batteries of missiles that could
shoot down North Korea's as yet untested longest range ballistic
missiles, weapons U.S. military strategists are most worried
about given their potential to carry a nuclear warhead to the
American west coast.
Acknowledging the concerns of its largest trade partner,
China, South Korea has so far kept its missile defences
independent of U.S. forces, and has avoided formal talks over
the introduction of the so-called Terminal High Altitude Area
Defense (THAAD) system.
The system has radars that can track multiple ballistic
missiles up to 2,000 km (1,200 miles) away, a range which would
reach deep into China.
Japan is also eyeing a future THAAD system, as well as a
land-based version of the advanced Aegis system it uses at sea
integrated with U.S. ships.
Industry sources said the perceived long-term threat from
China and possible hyper-velocity missiles, rather than North
Korea, was driving consideration of THAAD in Japan.
Japan's new security legislation passed last year and an
earlier revision to security guidelines between Tokyo and
Washington were already set to result in closer integration
between the countries in ballistic missile defence capability on
board Aegis-equipped ships in the Sea of Japan.
Japan is further looking to bolster its defence capability
by fielding new interceptor missiles developed jointly with the
United States.
Jeffrey Lewis, director of the East Asia Non-Proliferation
Program at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at
Monterey, California, said North Korea has paraded two versions
of a ballistic missile that appeared to be of a type with a
range sufficient to hit the U.S. west coast, but has never
tested it.
(Additional reporting by Tim Kelly in TOKYO and David
Brunnstrom in WASHINGTON; Editing by Mike Collett-White)