SEOUL, Sept 26 China is investigating executives
of a North Korean bank believed to finance the illicit
procurement of arms and materials related to the isolated
country's banned nuclear programme, South Korea's JoongAng Daily
reported on Monday.
China and the United States have agreed to step up
cooperation in the U.N. Security Council and in law-enforcement
channels after North Korea's fifth nuclear test on Sept. 9, the
White House said last week.
While China is North Korea's sole major ally, it disapproves
of its nuclear and missile programmes.
The Chinese-U.S. cooperation includes targeting the finances
of Liaoning Hongxiang Industrial, a Chinese conglomerate headed
by a Communist Party cadre, that the Obama administration thinks
has had a role in helping North Korea's nuclear programme, the
Wall Street Journal reported at the time.
The JoongAng Daily said Chinese authorities were
investigating a top official of the Kwangson Banking Corporation
at its branch in the Chinese border city of Dandong.
The U.S. Treasury designated the bank in 2009 under an order
that targets entities supporting North Korea's arms trafficking
because of its suspected involvement in procuring "dual-use"
technology with both civilian and military application.
"The head of the branch, Ri Il Ho, temporarily returned to
North Korea, so the deputy executive is being investigated," a
source told the JoongAng Daily.
The paper did not identify its source, who it said was
"well-informed on North Korea affairs".
In March this year, after the latest round of U.N.
sanctions, the United Nations extended an asset freeze to all
funds held abroad by the bank.
The bank branch in Dandong then moved to an office on the
13th floor of a building also used by Hongxiang and continued to
operate, though without a sign outside its office, the JoongAng
Daily said.
China's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
A report by the Asan Institute for Policy Studies in Seoul
and the C4ADS think-tank in Washington last week identified more
than $500 million in trade from January 2011 to September 2015
between the North and the Liaoning Hongxiang Group, which states
on its website that it trades heavily with the North.
More than 20 customs and city officials in Dandong are being
investigated for granting favours to Ma Xiaohong, Hongxiang's
founder and top executive, the JoongAng reported, citing a
source "knowledgeable about relations between Beijing and
Pyongyang".
Certain assets related to Ma and some of her relatives and
associates had been frozen by Chinese authorities in recent
weeks, according to government and corporate filings cited by
the Wall Street Journal.
Other unidentified "North Korean employees" living in China
were also under investigation, the JoongAng said.
