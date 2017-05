A paramilitary solider stands guard at the main gate of North Korea's embassy in Beijing January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING China's Xinhua state news agency said on Wednesday a test of a nuclear bomb by North Korea runs counter to the goal of denuclearisation and warned that any practice that disrupts stability in northeast Asia is "undesirable and unwise".

Xinhua commentaries are not official government pronouncements, but can be read as a reflection of official thinking.

(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Robert Birsel)