SEOUL May 21 The architect of North Korea's
nuclear diplomacy who negotiated a 1994 accord with the United
States that halted a U.S. plan for a military strike on the
isolated state's nuclear facilities, has died, North Korea said
on Saturday.
Kang Sok Ju, who last served as the North's vice premier and
a member of the ruling Workers' Party Central Committee, died of
cancer on Friday at the age of 76, the official KCNA news agency
said.
Kang, as vice foreign minister, held tense negotiations with
the United States that led to the 1994 "Agreed Framework" for
the North to suspend activity at its Yongbyon nuclear site in
return for construction by an international consortium of a
nuclear power plant that would not be diverted for military use.
"Comrade Kang Sok Ju played an active role at the forefront
to undertake the great Marshal's genius diplomatic wisdom and
outstanding guidance, leading the anti-U.S. nuclear battle
starting in the early 1990s," KCNA said.
The Marshal refers to Kim Jong Il, who was leader when the
1994 deal was struck. He was the father of current leader Kim
Jong Un and died in 2011.
The 1994 deal is credited for slowing the North's nuclear
weapons programme by nearly a decade, although it gradually
unravelled and broke down in 2003 after South Korea, Japan and
the United States spent more than $2 billion on the project.
North Korea conducted its first nuclear test in 2006 and has
carried out three more since then, the last in January, leading
to tougher U.N. sanctions.
During the talks in Geneva that led to the deal, Kang warned
that U.N. sanctions against the North would be considered an act
of war, Robert Gallucci, who was Kang's U.S. counterpart, has
said.
The warning prompted then-U.S. President Bill Clinton to
formulate a response to the possibility of military action by
the North including an air strike to destroy Yongbyon, 90 km
(55 miles) north of the North Korean capital, Gallucci said in
interviews.
At the height of tension, the North presented the idea of
freezing activity at Yongbyon in return for two light-water
reactors with safeguards to prevent them being diverted for
military use, leading to the agreement.
The project suffered persistent delays and took years for
real work to begin at the proposed site on the North's east
coast.
North Korea and the United States blamed each other for the
collapse of the deal.
