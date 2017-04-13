Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged the United States and China to put political pressure on North Korea over its nuclear programme, pressing for a peaceful resolution to escalating tensions.
"I don't put my trust in military means, but rather in political pressure being exerted on North Korea from different sides," Merkel told the Funke media group in comments released on Thursday.
"If China and the United States do that together, it won't be without consequence," she added.
On Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a peaceful resolution of rising tension on the Korean peninsula in a telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, as a U.S. aircraft carrier strike group steamed towards the region.
LONDON British Airways said it aimed to operate a near normal schedule of flights from Gatwick airport and the majority of flights from Heathrow on Sunday after a global computer system caused chaos for thousands of customers.