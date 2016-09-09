Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
ZURICH The U.N. nuclear watchdog said Friday's nuclear test by North Korea was a "clear violation of numerous United Nations Security Council resolutions" and disregarded repeated demands from the international community.
"It is a deeply troubling and regrettable act," International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Yukiya Amano said in a video on the IAEA's website.
He added that the IAEA is ready to resume verification activities in North Korea once a political agreement had been reached among the countries concerned.
North Korea conducted its fifth nuclear test on Friday, setting off a blast that was more powerful than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima, and said it had mastered the ability to mount a warhead on a ballistic missile.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and John Miller; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
DUBAI/BEIRUT Iranians yearning for more freedom at home and less isolation abroad have emphatically re-elected President Hassan Rouhani, throwing down a challenge to the conservative clergy that still holds ultimate sway.