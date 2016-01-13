(Adds Rhodes quote about North Korean leader)
* North's Kim calls for nuclear arsenal expansion
* Davos invitation to North Korea withdrawn
* U.S. House sanctions vote nearly unanimous
By Ju-min Park and Tony Munroe
SEOUL, Jan 13 South Korea warned North Korea on
Wednesday that the United States and its allies were working on
sanctions to inflict "bone-numbing pain" after its latest
nuclear test, and urged China to do its part to rein in its
isolated neighbour.
With tension high on the border after the North's fourth
nuclear test on Wednesday last week, South Korean forces fired
shots towards what Yonhap News Agency said was a suspected North
Korean drone.
It returned to the North after the shots, South Korean
military officials told Reuters.
The North's nuclear test angered both China and the United
States and again raised questions about what can be done to stop
its development of nuclear weapons.
The World Economic Forum withdrew its invitation for North
Korea's foreign minister to attend its annual Davos meeting
because of the nuclear test. It was to have been the country's
first participation in the event in 18 years.
The U.S. House of Representatives voted nearly unanimously
on Tuesday to pass legislation to broaden sanctions on the
North.
But apparently unperturbed by the prospect of further
international isolation, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called
for an expansion of the size and power of his country's nuclear
arsenal, urging the "detonation of more powerful H-bombs", the
North's state media reported.
North Korea said last week it had tested a powerful hydrogen
bomb but the United States and various experts doubt that, as
the blast was roughly the same size as that from its previous
test, of an atomic bomb, in 2013.
South Korean President Park Geun-hye said more
"provocations" by the North including "cyber-terrorism" were
possible and new sanctions should be tougher than previous ones.
She did not give specifics.
"We are cooperating closely with the United States and
allies to come up with effective sanctions that will make North
Korea feel bone-numbing pain, not only at the Security Council
but also bilaterally and multilaterally," she said in a speech.
Park said South Korea and China were discussing a U.N.
Security Council resolution on North Korea, noting that China
had stated repeatedly that it would not tolerate its nuclear
programme.
China is North Korea's main ally and trade partner but it
opposes its bombs, while Beijing's ties with South Korea have
grown closer in recent years.
"I am certain that China is very well aware if such a strong
will isn't followed by necessary steps, we will not be able to
stop the North's fifth and sixth nuclear tests and we cannot
guarantee true peace and stability," Park said.
"I believe the Chinese government will not allow the
situation on the Korean peninsula to deteriorate further."
Sung Kim, U.S. special representative for North Korea
policy, met with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts in
Seoul on Wednesday and said the three agreed that a "meaningful"
new sanctions resolution was needed from the Security Council.
"I hope the Chinese authorities agree with us that we simply
cannot take a business as usual approach to this latest
provocation. We will be working very closely with them to come
up with a meaningful resolution," he said.
In Washington, White House deputy national security adviser
Ben Rhodes said China could and should put more pressure on
North Korea.
"We understand their concern about instability on the Korean
peninsula, but the fact of the matter is that the current status
quo is destabilising where you have nuclear tests," he told a
news briefing.
Rhodes said it was important the United States and its
allies developed capabilities to respond and referred to
Sunday's U.S. B-52 bomber flight over South Korea, missile
defence and military cooperation with both South Korea and
Japan.
Rhodes also said that President Barack Obama chose not to
mention North Korea in his State of the Union address on Tuesday
as he did not want to give Kim Jong Un the attention.
"He likes attention and probably would like nothing more
than the president to spend a lot of time to talk about it in
the State of the Union," Rhodes said. "We didn't particularly
feel compelled to give him that attention."
'FINANCIAL PRESSURE'
China rejects complaints it is not doing enough on North
Korea. In Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said
China's efforts towards a denuclearised Korean peninsula would
continue.
"This is in everyone's interests and is everyone's
responsibility, including China and South Korea," he said.
The U.S. House sanctions measure passed by 418-2 and Senate
leaders expect to consider a similar bill shortly. The House
bill had been introduced in 2015 but was brought up for a vote
only after North Korea's latest test.
"(The bill) uses targeted financial pressure to isolate Kim
Jong Un and his top officials from the assets they maintain in
foreign banks, and from the hard currency that sustains their
rule," said Republican Representative Ed Royce, chairman of the
House Foreign Affairs Committee and an author of the measure.
To become law, it must also pass the U.S. Senate and be
signed by Obama.
The 28,500 U.S. troops in South Korea have been put on high
alert as a noisy propaganda battle is played out across the
heavily fortified border with the North.
South Korea, still technically at war with the North since
their 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce, not a treaty, has for
days been blaring propaganda through loudspeakers across the
border.
South Korea's military said it had found anti-South leaflets
in the Seoul area, which it suspects were dropped from North
Korean hot air balloons.
South Korean financial regulators met computer security
officials at 16 banks and financial institutions and urged
vigilance in the face of possible cyberattacks by North Korea,
although none has been detected.
(Additional reporting by Jack Kim, James Pearson, Jee Heun
Kahng, Hooyeon Kim, Dahee Kim and Se Young Lee in SEOUL, Tom
Miles in GENEVA, Patricia Zengerle and David Brunnstrom in
WASHINGTON and Ben Blanchard in BEIJING; Editing by Nick Macfie
and Howard Goller)