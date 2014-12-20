SEOUL Dec 20 North Korea vowed on Saturday to
boost its "nuclear power" to counter Washington's hostile
policy, saying it had become apparent the United States aimed to
invade the North under the guise of human rights abuses.
Member countries of the United Nations on Thursday urged the
Security Council to consider referring North Korea to the
International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes against humanity
as alleged in a U.N. inquiry report released earlier this year.
"Now that the U.S. hostile policy with an aim to invade our
republic under the guise of human rights has become apparent,
the idea of denuclearising the Korean peninsula itself is no
longer valid," the North's foreign ministry spokesman said on
KCNA.
"Our effort to strengthen our defensive military power
including nuclear power will be doubly stepped up in every way,"
the spokesman said in a statement.
A U.N. Commission of Inquiry report published in February
detailed wide-ranging abuses in North Korea, including prison
camps, systematic torture, starvation and killings comparable to
Nazi-era atrocities.
It is unlikely to lead to action in the International
Criminal Court at The Hague, which looks at serious abuses like
genocide and other crimes against humanity, because China would
likely use its veto power to block it.
North Korea has conducted three nuclear tests and is
believed to have materials for up to a dozen atomic weapons but
there is no independent assessment that it has mastered the
technology to mount a warhead on a missile.
The unnamed spokesman of the North's foreign ministry did
not mention the finding by the U.S. Federal Bureau of
Investigation that North Korea was behind a cyber attack on Sony
Pictures and President Barack Obama's vow to respond.
Obama said North Korea appeared to have acted alone in the
attack against Sony. The studio cancelled the release of a
comedy portraying the assassination of North Korean leader Kim
Jong Un after major movie theatre chains refused to show the
film following threats from hackers. [ID:nL1N0U32H
North Korea has criticised the planned release of the film
as an "act of war" and a diplomat at the United Nations has
denied any part in the cyber attack against Sony.
