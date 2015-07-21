* North Korea says its nuclear programme an "essential
deterrence"
* Isolated North says no interest at all in dialogue
* Iran, world powers deal made in exchange for sanctions
relief
By James Pearson and Seung Yun Oh
SEOUL, July 21 North Korea is not interested in
an Iran-like dialogue with the United States to give up its
nuclear capabilities, the isolated country's foreign ministry
said in a statement on Tuesday.
The statement said North Korea's nuclear programme was an
"essential deterrence" against U.S. foreign policy towards the
reclusive country, which the North views as hostile.
"It is not logical to compare our situation with the Iranian
nuclear agreement because we are always subjected to provocative
U.S. military hostilities, including massive joint military
exercises and a grave nuclear threat," said the statement, which
was carried by state media but attributed to a foreign ministry
spokesman.
"We do not have any interest at all on dialogue for
unilaterally freezing or giving up our nukes," it said.
The United States and five world powers struck an historic
deal with Iran last week that will limit Iran's nuclear
capabilities in exchange for sanctions relief.
The Iran agreement was a great political victory for U.S.
President Barack Obama, who has long promised to reach out to
historic enemies, including North Korea.
The deal, in return for lifting U.S., EU and UN sanctions
that have crippled its economy, stipulates that Iran must accept
long-term limits on its nuclear programme.
North Korea is also heavily sanctioned by the United States,
European Union and the United Nations for procuring equipment
related to its ongoing nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.
"We are clearly a nuclear power and nuclear powers have
their own interests," the North Korean statement said.
(Reporting by James Pearson and Seung Yun Oh; Editing by Paul
Tait)