SEOUL Jan 9 South Korea's loudspeaker
broadcasts aimed at North Korea push the rivals to the "brink of
war," a top North Korean official has told a propaganda rally,
in the isolated country's first official response to the sonic
barrage across its border.
North Korea's fourth nuclear test on Wednesday angered both
the United States and China, which was not given prior notice,
although the U.S. government and weapons experts doubt the
North's claim that the device it set off was a hydrogen bomb.
In retaliation for the test, South Korea on Friday unleashed
a ear-splitting propaganda barrage over its border with the
North. The last time South Korea deployed the loudspeakers, in
August 2015, it triggered an exchange of artillery fire.
"Jealous of the successful test of our first H-bomb, the
U.S. and its followers are driving the situation to the brink of
war, by saying they have resumed psychological broadcasts and
brought in strategic bombers," Kim Ki Nam, head of the ruling
Workers' Party propaganda department, said at Friday's rally.
State media published images of the rally which appeared to
show thousands of people gathered in central Pyongyang, holding
propaganda signs glorifying leader Kim Jong Un, whose birthday
was also on Friday.
Kim Ki Nam's comments, which are in line with routine
propaganda rhetoric, were the North's first official response to
the South's broadcasts, which it considers
insulting.
The broadcasts, in rolling bursts from walls of loudspeakers
at 11 locations along the heavily militarised border, blared
rhetoric critical of the Pyongyang regime, as well as "K-pop"
music. North Korea later responded with its own broadcasts.
A South Korean military official said Seoul and Washington
had discussed the deployment of U.S. strategic weapons on the
Korean peninsula after the test, but declined to give details.
Media said these could include B-2 and B-52 bombers, and a
nuclear-powered submarine.
On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said he had
told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that China's approach to
North Korea had not succeeded.
China's Foreign Ministry said Wang also held talks with his
South Korean counterpart, Yun Byung-se. Yun pushed Wang to
"sternly punish" North Korea over the test, the South Korean
foreign ministry said in a statement.
China is North Korea's main economic and diplomatic backer,
although relations between the Cold War allies have cooled in
recent years.
South Korea's nuclear safety agency said it had found a
minuscule amount of xenon gas in a sample from off its east
coast but said more analysis and samples were needed to
determine if it came from a nuclear test.
A joint factory park between the two Koreas was operating as
normal on Saturday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.
