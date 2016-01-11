SEOUL Jan 11 The United States and its ally
South Korea are in talks towards sending further strategic U.S.
assets to the Korean peninsula, a day after a U.S. B-52 bomber
flew over South Korea in response to North Korea's nuclear test
last week.
"The United States and South Korea are continuously and
closely having discussions on additional deployment of strategic
assets," Kim Min-seok, spokesman at the South Korean defence
ministry said on Monday, declining to give specifics.
South Korean media said strategic assets Washington may
utilise in Korea included B-2 bombers, nuclear-powered
submarines and F-22 stealth fighter jets.
Seoul also said on Monday that it would restrict access to
the jointly run Kaesong industrial complex just north of the
heavily militarised inter-Korean border to the "minimum
necessary level" starting from Tuesday.
North Korea says it exploded a hydrogen bomb last Wednesday,
although the United States and outside experts doubt that the
North had achieved such a technological advance in its fourth
nuclear test. The test angered China, the North's main ally,
which was not given advance notice, and the United States.
In a show of force and support for its allies in the region,
the United States on Sunday sent a nuclear-capable B-52 bomber
based in Guam on a flight over South Korea.
Separately, South Korea and Japan used their shared military
hotline for the first time in the aftermath of North Korea's
nuclear test, Seoul's defence ministry said, a sign the North's
provocation is pushing the two longtime rivals, which are
Washington's main allies in the region, closer together.
South Korea has also resumed anti-North propaganda
broadcasts using loudspeakers along the border, a tactic that
the North considers insulting and resulted in an armed standoff
that included an exchange of artillery fire the last time South
Korea used the speakers in August.
South Korea's president Park Geun-hye plans to make a speech
to the nation on Wednesday in which she is expected to express
strong will to respond to North Korea's nuclear test, a
presidential official said.
North Korea's Rodong Sinmun newspaper, the mouthpiece of the
ruling Workers' Party, said that the United States was bringing
the political situation to the brink of war by sending strategic
bombers to South Korea.
The chairman of South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on
Monday that North Korea was likely to carry out further sudden
provocations, a South Korean defence ministry official said.
Lee Sun-jin's comments were made during a visit with General
Curtis Scaparrotti, the commander of U.S. forces in Korea, to
the Osan Air Base operated jointly with U.S. and South Korea.
