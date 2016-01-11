* Restoring U.S. nuclear arms to South could spark arms race
* China cautions against escalating tensions after US B-52
flight
* S.Korea nuclear envoy to meet U.S., Japan, China
counterparts
* Seoul restricts access to joint industrial complex in
North
(Recasts with comments by U.S. official)
By Ju-min Park, Jee Heun Kahng and Arshad Mohammed
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, Jan 11 The United States and
South Korea are discussing deploying more U.S. "strategic
assets" to the region after North Korea's atomic test last week
but not restoring U.S. nuclear arms to the South, a U.S.
official said on Monday.
North Korea said it tested a hydrogen bomb on Wednesday,
displeasing China, its main ally, and the United States, which
said it believed the blast was an ordinary atomic test rather
than a much more powerful hydrogen bomb.
In a show of force and support for allies in the region
following North Korea's nuclear test, its fourth since 2006, the
United States on Sunday sent a nuclear-capable B-52 bomber based
in Guam on a flight over South Korea.
North Korea's Rodong Sinmun newspaper, the mouthpiece of the
ruling Workers' Party, said the United States was bringing the
situation to the brink of war.
South Korean media said the United States may send to South
Korea B-2 bombers, nuclear-powered submarines and F-22 stealth
fighter jets.
A South Koran defence ministry spokesman declined to give
details.
"The United States and South Korea are continuously and
closely having discussions on additional deployment of strategic
assets," the spokesman, Kim Min-seok, said.
In Washington, the U.S. official said they were discussing
deploying "the whole range" of such assets but this meant such
things as nuclear-capable bombers rather than restoring U.S.
nuclear weapons to South Korea for the first time in about a
quarter century.
Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush decided in 1991 to
remove U.S. nuclear weapons from South Korea.
"It could quickly escalate into an arms race, a very
dangerous arms race, in the region," said the U.S. official, who
spoke on condition of anonymity. Asked if such a step might spur
North Korea to move more aggressively on its atomic weapons
program, the official replied: "That's a distinct possibility."
Putting U.S. nuclear arms back in South Korea, he said,
"would embolden the North Korean leadership to be more committed
to pursuing their (weapons of mass destruction) capabilities and
in fact it would give them a very convenient excuse to do so."
China called for all sides to avoid raising tensions.
"We hope all parties can maintain restraint, proceed
cautiously, and avoid successively escalating tensions," said
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei when asked about the
U.S. B-52 flight.
'HIGHEST LEVEL READINESS'
The chairman of South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff warned
that North Korea was likely to carry out further "sudden
provocations", a South Korean defence ministry official said.
The commander of the 28,500 U.S. troops in South Korea,
General Curtis Scaparrotti, urged them to be vigilant.
On the diplomatic front, South Korea said its chief nuclear
negotiator planned to meet his U.S. and Japanese counterparts on
Wednesday to discuss a response to North Korea, and the next
day, he would meet China's nuclear envoy in Beijing.
South Korea and Japan used a military hotline for the first
time after North Korea's test, South Korea's defence ministry
said, in a sign the North is pushing the two old rivals closer
together.
South Korea also said it would restrict access to the
jointly run Kaesong industrial complex just north of the heavily
militarised inter-Korean border to the "minimum necessary level"
from Tuesday.
The complex, where South Korean factories employ North
Korean workers, is an important source of revenue for the
impoverished North.
(Additional reporting by Michael Martina in BEIJING; Writing by
Tony Munroe; Editing by Michael Perry, Robert Birsel and Lisa
Shumaker)