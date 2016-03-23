SEOUL, March 24 North Korea, supervised by
leader Kim Jong Un, successfully tested a solid-fuel rocket
engine that increased power of the reclusive state's ballistic
rockets, North Korea's state news agency reported on Thursday.
The claim, if confirmed, could mean the North was continuing
to work on an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM)
programme at a rapid pace, in defiance of U.N. sanctions that
ban such activities.
"(Kim) noted with great pleasure that the successful test
... helped boost the power of ballistic rockets capable of
mercilessly striking hostile forces," KCNA news agency said.
The North said last week it had conducted a successful
simulated test of atmospheric re-entry of a ballistic missile
and the country would soon test ballistic missiles capable of
carrying nuclear warheads.
Pyongyang has previously launched long-range rockets that
used liquid fuel but it was seen to lack the capability to build
solid-fuel long-range or intercontinental missiles.
Solid-fuel rockets have advantages in military use, although
liquid fuel rockets are considered more sophisticated as their
thrust can be controlled in flight.
The North has deployed short and medium-range missiles and
test fired them, but never flight-tested the KN-08 ICBM it is
believed to be developing.
The KN-08, which has been put on display at military parades
and in official news media appears to have a three-stage design
that is likely intended to use solid fuel, according to experts.
Despite its boasts to be making progress, many experts
believe the North is a decade or more away from building an ICBM
capable of threatening the United States.
In recent weeks, the isolated state has stepped up bellicose
rhetoric, threatening pre-emptive nuclear strikes against
Washington and Seoul.
Last week, the North fired two medium-range ballistic
missiles into the sea in defiance of tough new U.N. and U.S.
sanctions slapped on the country following nuclear and rocket
tests earlier this year.
It fired short-range rockets into the sea on Monday.
