TOKYO Aug 17 North Korea said it has resumed plutonium production by reprocessing spent fuel rods and that it has no plans to stop nuclear tests as long as perceived U.S. threats remain, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

In a written interview with Kyodo, the North's Atomic Energy Institute, which has jurisdiction over its main Yongbyon nuclear facilities, said: "We have reprocessed spent nuclear fuel rods removed from a graphite-moderated reactor."

The institute also said North Korea had been producing highly enriched uranium necessary for nuclear arms and power "as scheduled", Kyodo added. (Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Robert Birsel)