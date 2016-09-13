By Do-gyun Kim
OSAN, South Korea, Sept 13 Two U.S. supersonic
B-1 Lancer strategic bombers flew over South Korea on Tuesday
morning in a show of force and solidarity with its ally amid
heightened tension following North Korea's fifth nuclear test
last week.
The two bombers conducted a low-altitude flight over Osan
Air Base in South Korea, which is 77 km (48 miles) from the
Demilitarised Zone border with the North and about 40 km (25
miles) from the South's capital Seoul.
The scheduled fly-over was delayed from Monday due to
weather conditions in Guam, where the bombers are stationed.
The bombers, capable of carrying the largest payload of both
guided and unguided weapons among U.S. Air Force aircraft, were
escorted by South Korean and U.S. fighter jets as they conducted
the low speed flight over Osan.
The flight was watched by the commander of the 28,500 U.S.
troops stationed in South Korea, General Vincent Brooks, and the
South's Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Lee
Sun-jin.
"Today's demonstration provides just one example of the full
range of military capabilities in the deep resources of this
strong alliance to provide and strengthen extended deterrence,"
Brooks said in a statement.
South Korea said on Monday the North is ready to conduct an
additional nuclear test at any time after setting off its most
powerful blast to date on Friday.
The test ratcheted up a threat that its rivals and the
United Nations have been powerless to contain as it continued to
pursue the development of nuclear weapons and ballistic
missiles.
The nuclear envoys of South Korea and the United States met
in Seoul on Tuesday to discuss their response to the North's
nuclear test and have a media conference scheduled for later in
the day.
(Writing by Jack Kim; Editing by Lincoln Feast)