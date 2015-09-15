* Statement follows announcement on satellite launch
SEOUL, Sept 15 North Korea said on Tuesday its
main nuclear complex was operating and it was working to improve
the "quality and quantity" of weapons which it could use against
the United States at "any time."
The comments on North Korea's official news agency came
after its space agency said late Monday it was readying a new
satellite for launch, indicating it may fire an upgraded
long-range ballistic missile timed around the 70th anniversary
of its ruling party on Oct. 10.
Any such launch would violate international sanctions
although the North insists it would be part of a space program
for peaceful purposes.
The United States, which has 28,000 military personnel in
South Korea, called on North Korea to "refrain from
irresponsible provocations that aggravate regional tensions."
"It should focus instead on fulfilling its international
obligations and commitments," White House spokesman Josh Earnest
told a regular news briefing, referring to past North Korean
pledges to denuclearize.
Asked if another launch could trigger more sanctions, the
top U.S. diplomat for East Asia, Assistant Secretary of State
Daniel Russel, told reporters "it would be a mistake for North
Korea to...embark on the kind of threatening behaviour and
provocation that led to international sanctions in the first
place."
Russel said North Korea should "unclench its fist" and the
only path open to it was through international negotiations to
ensure denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.
China, the North's main ally, said on Tuesday it opposed
nuclear weapons development on the Korean peninsula.
"We hope the relevant parties, under the current
circumstances, can do more that is beneficial to safeguarding
the peace and stability of the region and the peninsula,"
Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said.
North Korea vowed in 2013 to restart all nuclear facilities,
including the main nuclear reactor in Yongbyon that had been
shuttered.
Tuesday's announcement marked its first acknowledgement
since then that the plant, which has been the source of fissile
material used in the country's atomic weapons program, is
operational.
"All the nuclear facilities in Yongbyon including the
uranium enrichment plant and 5 MW graphite-moderated reactor
were rearranged, changed or readjusted and they started normal
operation," the North's state-run KCNA news agency said, citing
the director of its atomic agency.
NORTH KOREAN WARNING
"If the U.S. and other hostile forces persistently seek
their reckless hostile policy towards the DPRK and behave
mischievously, the DPRK is fully ready to cope with them with
nuclear weapons any time," the director was quoted as saying.
DPRK is an acronym for the North's official name, the
Democratic People's Republic of Korea. The country often makes
threats against the United States and South Korea.
Innovations have been made to improve nuclear weapons "in
quality and quantity as required by the prevailing situation,"
the director was quoted as saying.
The nuclear program of isolated and impoverished North Korea
is a key source of international leverage and a means of
protecting the third-generation dictatorship of the Kim family.
The country is believed to be working towards developing an
intercontinental ballistic missile mounted with an atomic
warhead that could hit targets in the mainland United States.
Experts at 38 North, a website run by the U.S.-Korea
Institute at Johns Hopkins University in Washington, said
satellite images from Sept. 6 of North Korea's main Sohae launch
site showed no sign of preparations for an October launch.
"There remains little but possibly sufficient time for the
North to prepare for a launch if Pyongyang follows past
practices and procedures," they said in a report.
"If a launch is in the works and past practice is any guide,
we would soon expect to see increased activity throughout the
Sohae launch site."
A 38 North report last week said recent satellite imagery of
the Yongbyon complex indicated new activity there that could be
part of work to produce new nuclear material that would be a
step toward adding to the country's nuclear stockpile.
"It has been nearly three years since their last nuclear
test and now may be the time for them to test their evolved
technology," said Park Jiyoung, an analyst at the Asan Institute
for Policy Studies in Seoul.
North Korea is believed by experts to have enough fissile
material to build 12 or more nuclear weapons, and is believed by
U.S. and South Korean officials to be working to miniaturise a
nuclear warhead to mount on a delivery vehicle.
North Korea conducted three nuclear tests between 2006 and
2013, drawing international condemnation. China joined the U.N.
Security Council in a sanctions resolution after the 2013 test.
