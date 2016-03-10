(Adds S. Korea's valuation of assets seized by North, paragraph
11)
* North Korean ballistic missiles fly 500 km (300 miles)
into sea
* Japan lodges protest at N. Korea embassy in Beijing
* North Korea announces liquidating inter-Korean assets
* U.S. State Dept accuses North's Kim of "provocative
rhetoric"
By Jack Kim and Ju-min Park
SEOUL, March 10 North Korea fired two
short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Thursday in
defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions, as South Korean
and U.S. forces conducted massive war games.
The North also announced it had scrapped all agreements with
the South on commercial exchange projects and would "liquidate"
South Korean assets left behind in its territory.
North Korea has a large stockpile of short-range missiles
and is developing long-range and intercontinental missiles as
well. Thursday's missiles flew about 500 km (300 miles) into the
sea off the east coast city of Wonsan and probably were part of
the Soviet-developed Scud series, South Korea's defence ministry
said.
Japan, which is within range of the longer-range variant of
Scud missiles or the upgraded Rodong missiles, lodged a protest
through the North Korean embassy in Beijing, Japan's Kyodo news
agency reported.
North Korea often fires short-range missiles when tensions
rise on the Korean peninsula. Pyongyang gets particularly upset
about the annual U.S.-South Korea drills, which it says are
preparations for an invasion.
The U.S. and South Korea remain technically at war with the
North because the 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armed truce
instead of a peace agreement.
Around 17,000 U.S. military personnel are participating
alongside some 300,000 South Korean troops in what South Korea's
Defence Ministry has called the "largest-ever" joint military
exercises.
North Korea on Sunday warned it would make a "pre-emptive
and offensive nuclear strike" in response to the exercises.
"LIQUIDATING" ASSETS
After Thursday's missile launches, North Korea announced it
would "liquidate" South Korean assets left behind in the Kaesong
industrial zone and in the Mount Kumgang tourist zone.
South Korea protested the move as "totally unacceptable" but
did not say what it could do to recover the assets that it
valued in excess of 1.4 trillion won ($1.17 billion).
Seoul suspended operations in the jointly-run zone last
month as punishment for the North's rocket launch and nuclear
test.
Mount Kumgang was the first major inter-Korean cooperation
project. Thousands of South Koreans visited the resort between
1998 and 2008. Seoul ended the tours in 2008 after a North
Korean soldier shot dead a South Korean tourist who wandered
into a restricted area.
North Korea is also livid about stepped up United Nations
sanctions adopted last week following its recent nuclear test
and long-range missile launch.
South Korea's foreign ministry said Thursday's missile
launches again violated a series of U.N. Security Council
resolutions and it would refer the matter to the Council
sanctions committee mandated to enforce the resolutions.
Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Hong Lei
described the situation on the Korean peninsula as "complex and
sensitive".
"All sides should stop their provocative words and deeds to
avoid a further rise in tensions," he said.
MINIATURISED WARHEADS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country has
miniaturised nuclear warheads to mount on ballistic missiles,
state media reported on Wednesday, and called on his military to
be prepared to mount pre-emptive attacks against the United
States and South Korea.
It was his first direct comment on the technology needed to
deploy nuclear missiles. North Korean state media released
photographs they said showed Kim Jong Un inspecting a spherical
miniaturised warhead. State media have previously made that
claim, which has been widely questioned and never independently
verified.
South Korea's defence ministry said it did not believe the
North had successfully miniaturised a nuclear warhead or
deployed a functioning intercontinental ballistic missile.
U.S. State Department spokesman John Kirby declined to
comment on Kim's claim to have miniaturised nuclear warheads and
accused him of "provocative rhetoric".
"I'd say the young man needs to pay more attention to the
North Korean people and taking care of them, than in pursuing
these sorts of reckless capabilities," Kirby said.
The Pentagon said this week it had not seen North Korea
demonstrate a capability to miniaturise a nuclear warhead. But
Captain Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman, said the department
was working on U.S. ballistic missile defences to be prepared.
North Korea conducted its fourth nuclear test on Jan. 6 but
its claim to have set off a miniaturised hydrogen bomb last
month has been disputed by the U.S. and South Korean governments
and many experts, who said the blast was too small to back it
up.
