POHANG, South Korea, March 12 U.S. and South
Korean troops staged a big amphibious landing exercise on
Saturday, storming simulated North Korean beach defences amid
heightened tension and threats by the North to annihilate its
enemies.
The landing and assault drills on South Korea's east coast
were part of eight weeks of joint exercises between the allies
which the South has said are the largest ever. The North has
denounced the exercises as "nuclear war moves" and threatened to
respond with an all-out offensive.
Tension on the Korean peninsula has been high since the
North conducted its fourth nuclear test in January and followed
that with a long-range rocket launch last month, triggering new
U.N. sanctions.
About 55 U.S. marine aircraft and 30 U.S. and South Korean
ships, including the USS Bonhomme Richard and USS Boxer, which
carry AV-8B Harrier attack jets and V-22 Osprey aircrafts, took
part in the assault on beaches near Pohang city, the U.S. navy
said.
"They will penetrate notional enemy beach defenses,
establish a beach head, and rapidly transition forces and
sustainment ashore," the U.S. military based in South Korea said
in a statement before the exercise.
The North's military said it was prepared to counter the
U.S. and South Korean forces "with an ultra-precision blitzkrieg
strike of the Korean style".
"The revolutionary armed forces of the DPRK holding tightly
the arms to annihilate the enemies with towering hatred for them
are waiting for the dignified Supreme Command to issue an order
to launch a preemptive strike of justice," it said in comments
carried by the state KCNA news agency.
DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
CNN reported on Saturday that North Korea has been searching
for one of its submarines that has been missing for days off its
east coast.
The submarine may be adrift under the sea or have sunk,
perhaps after a technical problem during an exercise, CNN quoted
U.S. officials with intelligence of secret U.S. monitoring of
the North's activities as saying.
North Korea has said it is developing submarine-launched
ballistic missiles although doubts about that were raised after
Western experts said publicly released footage of tests appeared
to be fake.
On Thursday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watched as his
forces fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea.
This month the North conducted drills with what it said were
newly developed large caliber rocket launchers.
Kim has ordered the country to improve its nuclear attack
capability by conducting more tests, in defiance of a U.N.
Security Council resolution adopted last week in response to the
isolated state's latest nuclear test.
Kim also said his country had miniaturised nuclear warheads
to mount on ballistic missiles, although the U.S. and South
Korean governments have expressed doubts about that too.
The South Korean and U.S. militaries have said they had
notified the North of "the non-provocative nature" of the
exercises involving about 17,000 American troops and more than
300,000 South Koreans.
The United States has about 28,500 troops stationed in South
Korea.
