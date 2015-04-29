By David Brunnstrom
| WASHINGTON, April 29
WASHINGTON, April 29 Satellite images taken
between January and this month show a North Korean nuclear
reactor that can yield material for atomic bombs may be
operating again at low power or intermittently, U.S. experts
said on Wednesday.
A report from David Albright and Serena Kelleher-Vergantini
at Washington's Institute for Science and International Security
said the imagery also suggested that a centrifuge plant at the
Yongbyon nuclear complex had been operated and that North Korea
may be preparing to conduct renovations at this plant.
The ISIS think tank said last year that satellite imagery
from late August and late September indicated the Yongbyon
reactor may have been partially or completely shut down.
The latest ISIS analysis comes at a time of rising concern
about North Korea's nuclear and missile capabilities.
The experts based their latest assessment on observation of
melting snow patterns on the reactor and turbine buildings at
Yongbyon, indicating that the insides of the buildings may have
been hot. They also pointed to signs of warm water being
discharged from the reactor.
North Korea has a uranium enrichment facility at Yongbyon
and the reactor has previously been used for plutonium
production. Both materials can be used to make atomic bombs.
In February, Albright was among experts at the U.S.-Korea
Institute who presented three scenarios for North Korea's
nuclear capability, predicting its stockpile of weapons could
grow to 20, 50 or 100 within five years.
Last week, the Wall Street Journal newspaper reported that
Chinese nuclear experts had warned that North Korea may already
have 20 nuclear warheads and the capability to produce enough
weapons-grade uranium to double its arsenal by next year.
These estimates, relayed to U.S. nuclear specialists,
exceeded most previous U.S. forecasts, which ranged from 10 to
16 bombs currently, the report said.
Early this month, U.S. Admiral William Gortney, commander of
the U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense
Command, said the U.S. military believes North Korea has the
ability to miniaturize a warhead and mount it on a ballistic
missile, although there had been no tests.
North Korea is under an array of international sanctions for
nuclear bomb and ballistic missile tests. It has conducted three
nuclear detonations, the most recent in February 2013.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)