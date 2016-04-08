SEOUL, April 9 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
supervised a successful test of a new type of engine for an
intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), its state media said
on Saturday in the latest claim of making advances in its arms
programme that brought international sanctions.
The test was conducted at the country's long-range missile
launch site near its west coast and was supervised by Kim, the
North's KCNA news agency said.
The North said in March that it had miniaturised a nuclear
warhead to be mounted on ballistic missiles and conducted a
simulated re-entry test of a ballistic missile, which could
indicate advances in its ICBM programme, although South Korea
has raised doubts about the assertions.
(Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by James Dalgleish)