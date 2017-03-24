SEOUL, March 24 North Korea has maintained
readiness to conduct a new nuclear test at any time, a South
Korean military official said on Friday.
Surveillance assets of the South Korean and U.S. militaries
are closely monitoring the North's Punggye-ri nuclear test site
on its east coast, the official who declined to be identified
said by telephone. He declined to comment whether there were
fresh signs pointing to an imminent test.
U.S. Fox News reported on Thursday local time that the North
is in the final stages of preparing for another nuclear test
which could come in the next few days, citing U.S. officials
with knowledge of recent intelligence.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park editing by Jack Kim; Editing by
Michael Perry)