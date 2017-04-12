By Nobuhiro Kubo
| TOKYO, April 12
TOKYO, April 12 Japan's navy plans joint drills
with the U.S. Navy's Carl Vinson carrier strike group as it
steams towards the Korean peninsula in a display of military
power aimed at deterring the North Korean regime from further
missile tests, two sources said.
The Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force (MSDF) may conduct
helicopter landings on each other's ships, as well as
communication drills, as the USS Carl Vinson and its escort
ships pass through waters close to Japanese territory, the
sources said.
"Japan wants to dispatch several destroyers as the Carl
Vinson enters the East China Sea," said one of the sources.
One the people who spoke to Reuters has direct knowledge of
the plan, while the other has been briefed on the exercises.
MSDF officials did not respond immediately when asked to
comment.
The display of U.S.-Japan naval power close to China could
upset Beijing, which is locked in a territorial dispute with
Tokyo in the region over uninhabited islets close to Taiwan.
The show of naval force by Tokyo comes as concern grows in
Japan over the rapid pace of North Korea's ballistic missile
development and U.S. President Donald Trump's threat of
unilateral action to solve the North Korean problem.
North Korean state media warned on Tuesday of a nuclear
attack on the United States at any sign of American aggression.
Trump, who has urged China to do more to rein in its
impoverished ally and neighbour, said on Twitter that North
Korea was "looking for trouble" and the United States would
"solve the problem" with or without Beijing's help.
South Korea's acting president, Hwang Kyo-ahn, has warned of
"greater provocations" by North Korea and ordered the military
to intensify monitoring and ensure close communication with
Washington.
Tension has escalated sharply on the Korean peninsula amid
concerns that reclusive North Korea may soon conduct a sixth
nuclear test.
North Korea fired a liquid-fueled Scud missile this month,
the latest in a series of tests that have displayed the
Pyongyang regime's ability to launch attacks and use
hard-to-detect solid-fuel rockets and tracked launch vehicles.
North Korean officials, including leader Kim Jong Un, have
indicated an intercontinental ballistic missile test or
something similar could be coming, possibly as soon as Saturday,
the 105th birthday of North Korea's founding president.
North Korea remains technically at war with the United
States and its ally South Korea after the 1950-1953 Korean
conflict ended in a truce, not a peace treaty. It regularly
threatens to destroy both countries.
The Carl Vinson strike group, which cancelled a planned
visit to Australia, is sailing from Singapore. The 100,000 ton
Nimitz-class vessel is powered by two nuclear reactors and
carriers almost 100 aircraft.
Under Third Fleet command, it has been patrolling Asia for
several months as the Seventh Fleet's forward-deployed carrier
in Yokosuka, Japan, undergoes scheduled maintenance.
Japan's navy, the second largest in Asia after China, is
made up mostly of escort destroyers, but includes four large
helicopter carriers.
(Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo; writing by Tim Kelly; Editing by
Michael Perry)