TOKYO No radiation had been detected from North Korea's nuclear test on Wednesday at Japanese monitoring posts, Japan's top government spokesman said.

"As of 4.45 this afternoon, no radiation has been detected at any Japanese monitoring posts," chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.

He added that Japan could propose to the United Nations various economic and other sanctions against North Korea in cooperation with the United States, but did not give details.

North Korea said it successfully conducted a test of a miniaturised hydrogen nuclear device on Wednesday.

