TOKYO/SEOUL Jan 8 North Korea's nuclear test
this week set off alarm bells in Japan and South Korea, but the
longer lasting fallout may be to cement a fragile reconciliation
that could lead to the start of military cooperation between the
two key U.S. allies.
Japan and South Korea reached a landmark agreement last
month to resolve the issue of "comfort women" forced to work in
Japan's wartime military brothels, the emotive impediment to
better ties. Japan apologized and promised about one billion yen
($8.47 million)to help surviving women who were coerced into
prostitution.
North Korea's latest nuclear detonation could crystallise
the reconciliation into harmony, say military officials and
defense experts, as the two countries unite against a common
threat. That in turn could lead to military cooperation instead
of the frosty distance they have maintained even though they are
Washington's closest allies in the region.
"I think the comfort women pact and the North Korean test
could spur military cooperation," a senior Japanese navy officer
told Reuters, speaking on condition he was not identified. "The
test has worsened the security situation in the region."
South Korean President Park Geun-hye held talks by telephone
with Japanese prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday. The two
discussed the need for close cooperation with each other as well
as with the United States, China and Russia, according to Park's
office.
The two defence ministers were to hold a conversation on
Friday night.
"There may be a broad review of what can be done to improve
security cooperation (with Japan)," a senior South Korean
official, who asked not to be identified, told Reuters. Nothing
specific has yet been discussed, he added.
HISTORY
The distance between South Korea and Japan has worried
Washington as it increasingly relies on its Asian allies to work
together to guarantee security in the region amid China's
growing military might.
Past strains between Tokyo and Seoul have prevented the two
countries from agreeing to share sensitive military information.
An attempt to institutionalise security cooperation through the
General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) in
2012 failed after significant domestic opposition in South
Korea.
In a bid to resolve the impasse, Washington agreed last year
to act as a go-between to allow Seoul and Tokyo to swap
intelligence.
"It really is in the interest of all three countries that we
have no seams between that information when you are trying to
defend your country against a ballistic missile," Vice Admiral
Jospeh Aucoin, commander of the U.S. Seventh Fleet, said on
Friday.
When asked whether there was hope for greater cooperation
between Japan and South Korea in the wake of the latest nuclear
test, Aucoin replied "I got to believe so."
In December 2014, Seoul said it would send the Lockheed
Martin F-35 fleet it has ordered to Australia for maintenance,
well beyond their operating range, rather than to a regional
maintenance hub for the stealth fighter that will be set up in
Japan.
"Korea and Japan are in a complicated conflict because of
the issue over comfort women, but we're now in a new situation
that shows how the two countries need each other," Choi Kang,
vice president and director at the Seoul-based Asan Institute
for Policy Studies, said in a comment published by the
institute.
Abe and Park, nonetheless, will still have tread carefully
around long-held grievances that date back to World War 2.
Seoul has criticised school textbooks in Japan that it says
distort history and downplay Japan's wartime and colonial
atrocities.
In April last year, South Korea reproached Japan for
approving textbooks it said backed Tokyo's claim to a disputed
island in the Sea of Japan, dubbed Takeshima by Japan and Dokdo
by South Korea. That falling out came just over two weeks after
the foreign ministers of the neighbors and China pledged to
improve ties and overcome tension over history and territory.
The "comfort women" issue too remains contentious, despite
the recent agreement.
"North Korea's nuclear testing will help restore Japan-South
Korean military cooperation. However, the comfort women issue
will continue to haunt Park's efforts to restore ties," said
Chung-In Moon, Professor of Political Science at Yonsei
University in South Korea.
($1 = 118.0000 yen)
(Additional reporting by Se Young Lee and Jack Kim in Seoul;
Writing by Tim Kelly; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)