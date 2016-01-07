U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks to the media during a news conference at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

WASHINGTON China's approach to North Korea has failed and it is time to end "business as usual" with Pyongyang after its latest nuclear test, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday.

Kerry said he spoke with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi earlier on Thursday about various options for responding to North Korea's fourth nuclear test.

"China had a particular approach that it wanted to make, that we agreed and respected to give them space to implement that," Kerry told reporters. "Today in my conversation with the Chinese I made it very clear that has not worked, and we cannot continue business as usual."

North Korea said it had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb on Wednesday, but weapons experts voiced doubts the device was as advanced as that. The United Nations said it would work immediately on significant new measures against Korea.

Washington has said it was time to impose tougher measures on Pyongyang.

Kerry said he and Wang agreed to work closely to determine what measures could be taken given increasing concerns about the nuclear test.

"That test underscores America's firm and continued commitment to regional security and global non proliferation, and we remain committed to that," Kerry added.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by David Alexander)