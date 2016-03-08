SEOUL, March 9 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
said the country has miniaturised nuclear warheads to be mounted
on ballistic missiles as he inspected the work of nuclear
workers, the North's KCNA news agency reported on Wednesday.
"The nuclear warheads have been standardized to be fit for
ballistic missiles by miniaturising them, he noted, adding this
can be called true nuclear deterrent," KCNA said.
North Korea conducted its fourth nuclear test in January and
claimed it was a successful hydrogen bomb test, which was
disputed by many experts and the governments of South Korea and
the United States.
(Reporting by Jack Kim, editing by G Crosse)