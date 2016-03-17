Chinese navy ships visit Myanmar for joint exercises
SHANGHAI Chinese navy ships are visiting Myanmar and will conduct communications, search and rescue, and other joint exercises with the Myanmar navy, China's defense ministry said on Saturday.
WASHINGTON North Korea has launched a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan, a U.S. official told Reuters on Thursday, adding it appeared to be fired from a road-mobile launcher.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said details on the launch were still being gathered but noted that it appeared to be a medium-range missile.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump was hit on Friday by embarrassing leaks that a senior adviser was a "person of interest" in a probe of possible collusion with Russia during last year's election campaign and that Trump had boasted to Russian officials of firing the man heading the investigation.