MOSCOW Russia strongly condemned North Korea's latest nuclear test on Friday, saying it threatens peace and security on the Korean peninsula and in the Pacific region, and urging Pyongyang to fully give up its missile and nuclear programmes.

"We insist that the North Korean side stop its dangerous escapades and unconditionally implement all resolutions of the United Nations Security Council," Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

