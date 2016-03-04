By Ruby Lian and Megha Rajagopalan
| SHANGHAI/BEIJING, March 4
The notice, dated March 3, says maritime safety agencies
must "urgently" determine whether 31 vessels belonging to Ocean
Maritime Management Co (OMM) are in Chinese harbours or waters,
and notify the ministry.
The latest U.N. sanctions, drafted by the United States and
China, blacklist the vessels. The ministry's notice
says authorities must not allow the vessels to enter Chinese
harbours, adding the measures were part of the "exceedingly
sensitive" work of enforcing the U.N. sanctions.
The ministry did not immediately respond to a request for
comment outside normal business hours. OMM could not be reached
for comment.
The U.N. sanctions, passed unanimously on Wednesday, punish
North Korea following its fourth nuclear test, in January, as
well as last month's satellite launch, which the United States
and others say was really a test of ballistic missile
technology.
Independent experts have frequently questioned China's
resolve to enforce sanctions against North Korea, whose economy
is heavily dependent on China. China has said it will enforce
the measures "conscientiously".
The Philippines Coast Guard has banned one of the 31 OMM
vessels, the 6,830 deadweight tonne (dwt) Jin Teng general cargo
ship, from leaving port until safety deficiencies are put right,
officials said on Friday.
Authorities this week also restricted how many vehicles
could cross into North Korea each day via a bridge to the
coastal Chinese city of Dandong, from 300-400 earlier to about
100, shopkeepers there said - a sign that sanctions are having
some early impact.
The U.N. latest sanctions also ban North Korean exports of
coal and iron ore other than for "livelihood purposes" and if
proceeds do not go to fund the North's weapons programmes -
wording that leaves room for interpretation and continued trade.
North Korea was one of China's top sources for imported coal
last year.
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Ian
Geoghegan)