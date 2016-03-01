March 1 The United Nations Security Council is
due to vote on Wednesday on a U.S.-Chinese-drafted resolution
that would dramatically tighten sanctions on North Korea
following Pyongyang's recent nuclear test and missile launch.
Here is an overview of the draft resolution, which was
circulated to the 15-member council last Thursday:
CONVENTIONAL ARMS
The draft resolution targets North Korea's conventional arms
capabilities by closing a gap in the arms embargo that had
allowed small arms and light weapons to be sent to North Korea.
North Korea would instead be subjected to a full arms embargo on
all weapons.
It has an unprecedented ban on the transfer to North Korea
of any item that could directly contribute to the operational
capabilities of the North Korean armed forces, such as trucks
that could be modified for military purposes.
It bans states from hosting North Korean military and policy
trainers and advisors.
NORTH KOREAN PROLIFERATION NETWORKS
The draft resolution has a new requirement that states expel
North Korean diplomats who are involved in illicit activities.
CARGO AND INTERDICTION PROCEDURES
The draft resolution has a new requirement that states must
inspect on their territory all cargo going to or coming from
North Korea via land, sea or air. Previously states were only
required to do this if they had reasonable grounds to believe
there was illicit cargo. It calls upon states to carry out
inspections in a way that minimizes impact on the transfer of
humanitarian relief cargo.
It would ban all flights suspected of carrying prohibited
items and ban all port calls by any vessel suspected of engaging
in illicit activities. All vessels belonging to Ocean Maritime
Management Company Limited would be banned from entering any
port.
It would require states to ban the chartering of their
vessels or aircraft by North Korea, unless the state determines
those services are for "livelihood purposes" and will not be
used by North Korea to generate revenue.
It also requires states to ban their nationals from
operating North Korean vessels or using North Korean flags of
convenience.
RESOURCES
The draft resolution would ban the supply or transfer to
North Korea of aviation fuel, including rocket fuel.
It would ban the export of gold, titanium ore, vanadium ore
and rare earth minerals. It would also ban the export of coal,
iron and iron ore unless such transactions are for "livelihood
purposes" and would not be generating revenue for North Korea's
nuclear and missile programs.
FINANCIAL SANCTIONS
The draft resolution would require states to freeze the
assets of any entity of the North Korean government or the
ruling Workers Party of Korea that is associated with the
nuclear and missile programs or other prohibited activities.
It would require states to ban North Korean banks from
opening branches on their territory or engaging in correspondent
relationships. It would require states to ban their financial
institutions from opening new offices, subsidiaries, branches or
banking accounts in North Korea.
It would require states to close existing financial
activities in North Korea if there are reasonable grounds to
believe those services could contribute to North Korea's nuclear
or missile programs.
It would ban all public and private financial trade support
to North Korea if there are reasonable grounds to believe there
is a link to proliferation.
NUCLEAR AND BALLISTIC MISSILE PROGRAMS
The draft resolution would require states to prevent the
transfer of any item that could contribute to North Korea's
nuclear or ballistic missile programs. It would also update a
list of banned chemical and biological weapons materials.
FOUR ANNEXES TO THE DRAFT RESOLUTIONS
1) A list of 16 North Korean individuals to be blacklisted.
This includes people based outside North Korea and involved in
the country's illicit programs, such as representatives in Iran
and Syria of Korea Mining Developing Trading Corp, Pyongyang's
primary arms dealer, and representatives of Tanchon Commercial
Bank in Vietnam and Syria. Also listed are leaders of key North
Korean companies responsible for illicit programs.
2) A list of 12 North Korean entities, many of which are
key North Korean government agencies responsible for illicit
programs, including the National Aerospace Development
Administration, the Ministry of Atomic Energy Industry, a set of
banks, including Korea Kwangson Banking Corp.
3) A list of 31 vessels, with names and International
Maritime Organization numbers, belonging to Ocean Maritime
Management Company Limited.
4) An illustrative lists of banned luxury items: watches,
aquatic recreational vehicles, snowmobiles valued at more than
$2,000, lead crystal, and recreational sports equipment.
