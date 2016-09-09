Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
VIENNA Preliminary data collected by the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) in Vienna indicates that the magnitude of the seismic event detected in North Korea on Friday was greater than a previous one in January, the agency's chief said.
CTBTO Executive Secretary Lassina Zerbo told reporters in Vienna that early information indicated a magnitude on Friday of around 5 compared to 4.8 to 4.9 in January.
North Korea said on Friday that it had successfully conducted a nuclear explosion test, its fifth and most powerful atomic test to date.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Dominic Evans)
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
, Afghanistan Gunmen stormed a bank in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday and opened fire, killing at least three people and wounding many more before being shot dead by security forces, officials said.