By Keith Wallis
SINGAPORE, March 3 The Philippines Coast Guard
will carry out a security and safety inspection on a North
Korean freighter in one of the first such checks since the
United Nations Security Council voted to impose harsh penalties
against Pyongyang over its nuclear programme.
The 6,830 deadweight tonne (dwt) general cargo ship Jin Teng
is among 31 vessels that could be forced to stop trading after
being included in an asset freeze against a North Korean
shipping company under the tightened sanctions passed
unanimously by the Security Council on Wednesday.
The Philippine Coast Guard National Capital Region said in
an emailed statement to Reuters that a team in the Subic Bay
port of Olongapo, on the main island of Luzon, was preparing to
board the North Korean vessel.
A team of three or four coast guard personnel would go
aboard the Jin Teng to inspect crew and ship's documents, a
coast guard commander told Reuters, before the ship berthed on
Thursday.
"We have no further information about the ship," said the
commander, who declined to be identified because he was not
authorised to speak to the media.
Phone calls to the ship could not be connected despite
several attempts by Reuters.
The Jin Teng has called at Palembang, in Indonesia, and
Kaohsiung, in Taiwan, since the beginning of this year, ship
tracking data available on the Reuters Eikon Terminal showed.
The ship has been anchored about 14 km (8.5 miles) from Subic
Bay since Feb. 28.
The registered owner is Golden Soar Development, which has
an address in Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui tourist district,
according to the Equasis shipping database hosted by the French
transport ministry, although there was no telephone listing for
the company.
The Jin Teng is among seven of the targeted ships that are
owned by companies in Hong Kong and China, according to shipping
databases.
ARMS SMUGGLING
The U.N. resolution said the 31 ships were "economic
resources controlled or operated by Ocean Maritime Management
and therefore subject to the asset freeze".
Ocean Maritime Management was blacklisted by the U.N. in
July 2014 after the North Korean freighter, Chong Chon Gang, was
detained in Panama in 2013 for carrying arms, including two
MiG-21 jet fighters, hidden under thousands of tonnes of sugar.
While most of the ships have operated between ports in China
and North Korea, ship tracking data showed several have called
at ports around Asia during the last six months.
If a ship is designated by the U.N., its owners would find
it difficult to get the vessel insured, refuelled or even call
at foreign ports, industry experts said.
"I doubt that anyone will touch the ships as far as
international insurers go and they may be prevented from trading
to most places as a result," said a shipping lawyer.
"However, this will all depend on enforcement - will China
actually enforce this resolution? If not, then can the vessels
trade to China?"
Some lawyers said ships might be able to escape being banned
from trading until member states passed legislation to extend
sanctions.
"U.N. security council resolutions aren't always directly
applicable in member states: it's up to member states to
implement them into domestic law," said one lawyer specialising
in international sanctions, who declined to be named citing
client confidentiality.
One ship on the U.N. list, the 14,379 dwt dry cargo ship
Dawnlight, has traded between China and North Korea over the
last six months despite being on the U.S. Treasury Department's
list of sanctioned vessels.
"The United States and Europe are likely to implement them
fairly quickly, but for other countries there might be a delay,"
the lawyer said.
