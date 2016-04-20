WASHINGTON, April 20 Satellite images show that
North Korea may have resumed tunnel excavation at its main
nuclear test site, activity seen ahead of the country's most
recent nuclear test in January, a U.S. North Korea monitoring
website reported on Wednesday.
The 38 North website, run by the Johns Hopkins University's
School of Advanced International Studies, said such activity
could be carried out as part of preparations for a nuclear test,
as was the case in January, or to conceal such preparations.
It said commercial satellite images of the West Portal of
the Punggye-ri test site taken on Tuesday showed two small ore
carts on a track crossing a road from a tunnel entrance.
"The presence of the two carts ... and the absence of any
notable changes in the spoil pile suggests that tunnel
excavation operations are about to resume, or have recently
resumed, for the first time this year," the 38 North report
said.
The report said the images also showed limited movement of
vehicles and equipment at the site's North Portal, where the
past three North Korean nuclear tests took place, compared to
images taken on April 14.
"These activities by themselves do not establish that test
preparations are imminent. However, the possibility of an
impending test cannot be ruled out," the report said.
"Pyongyang has clearly demonstrated, with its fourth nuclear
detonation this past January, the ability to conduct detonations
on short notice while masking indicators of its preparations
from satellite view."
38 North reported in early December that satellite
photographs from the two previous months indicated North Korea
was digging a new tunnel for nuclear testing.
North Korea conducted its fourth nuclear test on Jan. 6 and
has vowed to conduct more, despite stepped up international
sanctions.
Some experts expect North Korea to conduct a fifth nuclear
test in the near future, possibly before a ruling party congress
in early May, following an embarrassing failure in the test of
an intermediate-range missile last week.
The top U.S. diplomat for the Asia-Pacific region warned on
Tuesday that a fifth North Korean nuclear test could trigger new
sanctions including an effort to choke off hard currency
earnings by its workers abroad.
