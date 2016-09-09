SEOUL, Sept 9 South Korea's presidential Blue
House will hold a National Security Council meeting at 0200 GMT
on Friday after seismic activity was detected near North Korea's
known nuclear test site, activity South Korea said could have
been a nuclear test.
The South Korean prime minister will preside over the
meeting, a Blue House official said by telephone.
South Korea's military has convened a crisis management team
after the U.S. Geological Survey recorded a seismic event with a
magnitude of 5.3 in North Korea, the defence ministry in Seoul
said in a statement.
(Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Paul Tait)