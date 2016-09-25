* Unilateral measures by old allies raise pressure on North
* Shipping, travel, foreign workers among areas targeted
* China remains key ally, trading partner for Pyongyang
By Ju-min Park and Tony Munroe
SEOUL, Sept 26 From kicking out North Korean
workers and ending visa-free travel for its citizens, to
stripping flags of convenience from its ships, Cold War-era
allies from Poland to Mongolia are taking measures to squeeze
the isolated country.
More such moves, with prodding from South Korea and the
United States, are expected after North Korea recently defied
U.N. resolutions to conduct its fifth nuclear test.
North Korea's limited global links leave most countries with
few targets for penalising the regime on their own.
Mounting sanctions over the years have made Pyongyang more
adept at evasion and finding alternative sources for
procurement, a recent paper by experts at Harvard University and
the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found.
Nonetheless, South Korea has been especially active in
pushing the North's allies for unilateral action in hopes of
reining in Pyongyang's arms programme.
"If long-standing friends of North Korea continue to
publicly curb their ties with the country, Pyongyang will have
fewer places overseas where its illicit networks can operate
unhindered or with political cover from the host capital," said
Andrea Berger, deputy director of the proliferation and nuclear
policy program at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI).
South Korean officials have declined to say whether they
have made inducements to countries to punish North Korea.
"Presumably in the course of that diplomatic interaction it
is also being made clear to Pyongyang's partners that deeper
trade ties with economies like South Korea will not be fully
realizable" without taking steps against North Korea, Berger
said.
Angola, for one, has suspended all commercial trade with
Pyongyang, banning North Korean companies from operating there
since the U.N. toughened sanctions in March, a South Korean
foreign ministry official told Reuters recently.
Angola was suspected of buying military equipment in 2011
from North Korea's Green Pine Associated Corp, which is under
U.N. sanction, according to a 2016 U.N. report. North Korea had
also cooperated with Angola in health care, IT and construction,
South Korea's embassy there said in December.
Angolan officials did not respond to requests for comment,
but the country told the U.N. in July it had not imported any
light weapons from North Korea in recent years.
North Korea's export of cheap labour has also been targeted.
Earlier this year, Washington urged countries to curb the
use of North Korean workers, who number roughly 50,000 and
generate between $1.2 billion and $2.3 billion annually for
Pyongyang, according to a 2015 U.N. report.
Poland, which hosted as many as 800 North Korean workers,
according to some estimates, this year stopped renewing visas,
as did Malta.
Travel restrictions have also increased, with Ukraine
recently revoking a Soviet-era deal that allowed visa-free
visits for North Koreans.
Singapore, which has been a hub for North Korea-linked
trade, will require visitors from the country to apply for visas
starting next month, its immigration authority said in July.
DE-FLAGGED
The vast majority of North Korea's trade is with China, and
experts warn sanctions will have limited impact without
Beijing's backing. China condemns Pyongyang's nuclear programme
but is also its chief ally and is unwilling to pressure leader
Kim Jong Un's regime too far, fearing a collapse that would
destabilise the entire region. That means agreeing significantly
tightened U.N. sanctions could be difficult.
Some of the most tangible results of recent efforts to
isolate North Korea have seen countries ban its ships from their
registries. North Korean-owned vessels are suspected of using
other flags to camouflage the movement of illicit cargo.
Landlocked Mongolia, which is among Pyongyang's steadiest
allies but also has close ties with Seoul, cancelled the
registrations of all 14 North Korean vessels flying its flag,
according to a report it submitted to the U.N. in July, even
though sanctions compelled it to act on just one of them.
Cambodia, once the most popular flag of convenience for
North Korea, ended its registry scheme for all foreign ships in
August, although it did not single out North Korea.
The flags of 69 North Korean ships, none of them on a U.N.
blacklist, have been de-registered since the U.N. tightened
sanctions in March, South Korea's foreign minister said last
month. The North's merchant fleet is estimated by the U.N. at
roughly 240 vessels.
Still, one-off measures by various countries mean Pyongyang
can simply shift its business elsewhere - a shortcoming of
unilateral actions in general.
China and Russia employ the bulk of North Korean workers and
have publicly shown no inclination to halt the practice.
This month, North Korea opened an embassy in the Belarusian
capital Minsk, bringing to 54 the number of its diplomatic
missions.
Pyongyang has been known to use diplomatic personnel,
several whom have been caught with large amounts of gold or
cash, to procure banned equipment or fund illegal activities.
China, experts say, remains the key.
"Rather than being efficient, unilateral actions put
psychological pressure on the North," said Chang Yong-seok, a
senior researcher at the Institute for Peace and Unification
Studies at Seoul National University. "But like criminal gangs,
North Korea won't cringe much under psychological pressure."
(Additional reporting by Herculano Coroado in Luanda and Prak
Chan Thul in Phnom Penh; Editing by Lincoln Feast)