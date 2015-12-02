WASHINGTON Dec 2 Satellite photographs from
October and early November indicate North Korea is digging a new
tunnel for nuclear testing, but there are no signs that a such a
test is imminent, a U.S. research institute said on Wednesday.
A report on 38 North, a North Korea monitoring website run
by Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced International
Studies in Washington, said the images showed significant
construction since April at Punggye-ri, on North Korea's east
coast, where three previous nuclear tests were conducted.
The commercial images showed excavation of a new tunnel in
addition to the three others where North Korea has either
conducted nuclear tests or excavated tunnels in the past, the
report said.
"While there are no indications that a nuclear test is
imminent, the new tunnel adds to North Korea's ability to
conduct additional detonations at Punggye-ri over the coming
years if it chooses to do so," the report said.
On Oct. 30, South Korea's Yonhap news agency quoted a South
Korean government source as saying there was active movement of
workers and vehicles working on a new tunnel at the site.
The source said this indicated an intention is to conduct a
nuclear test "at some point," though this did not appear to be
imminent.
North Korea conducted its last nuclear test in 2013, drawing
international condemnation including from China, its main
diplomatic ally. North Korea is under United Nations sanctions
that ban trade that can fund its arms program.
Pyongyang has vowed to continue to conduct nuclear tests and
to launch what it says is a rocket to put a satellite into
orbit, something South Korea and its main ally, the United
States, say would be a disguised long-range missile test.
Early this month, the United States and South Korean defense
chiefs expressed "grave concern" over North Korea test plans and
urged it to cease all activities related to its nuclear program
immediately.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; editing by Grant McCool)