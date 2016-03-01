UNITED NATIONS, March 1 The United Nations Security Council delayed until Wednesday a vote on a U.S.-Chinese drafted resolution that would dramatically expand U.N. sanctions on North Korea after Russia said it needed more time to review the text, diplomats said.

The vote had been scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, but is now planned for 10 a.m. (1500 GMT) on Wednesday, the diplomats said on condition of anonymity.

"Subsequent to the United States' request ... to schedule a council vote for this afternoon, Russia invoked a procedural 24-hour review of the resolution, so the vote will be on Wednesday," the U.S. mission to the United Nations said in a statement. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Louis Charbonneau)