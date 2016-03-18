North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks at a rocket warhead tip after a simulated test of atmospheric re-entry of a ballistic missile, at an unidentified location in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on March 15, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

UNITED NATIONS The United Nations Security Council will meet on Friday to discuss North Korea's ballistic missile launch, diplomats said, as U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon called on Pyongyang to "halt these inflammatory and escalatory actions."

North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile which flew about 800 km (500 miles) before hitting the sea, South Korea's military said on Friday, as the isolated state stepped up its defiance of tough new U.N. and U.S. sanctions.

"The situation on the Korean Peninsula, including the latest ballistic missile launches, is deeply troubling," Ban's spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Friday.

"We once again urge the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) to comply with its international obligations, including relevant Security Council resolutions," he said.

This month the 15-member Security Council imposed harsh new sanctions on North Korea to starve it of money for its nuclear weapons program. The resolution drafted by the United States and Pyongyang's ally China was unanimously adopted.

The action followed North Korea's latest nuclear test on Jan. 6 and a Feb. 7 rocket launch that Washington and its allies said used banned ballistic missile technology. Pyongyang said it was a peaceful satellite launch.

North Korea has been under U.N. sanctions since 2006 because of its four nuclear tests and multiple rocket launches.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and James Dalgleish)