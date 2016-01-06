(Adds comment from Japan foreign minister)
UNITED NATIONS Jan 5 The U.N. Security Council
is planning to hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss
North Korea's reported test of a hydrogen bomb, the U.S. mission
to the United Nations said.
Speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, several
diplomats said the meeting was scheduled to take place at 11
a.m. ET (1600 GMT). The diplomats said the meeting would likely
be held behind closed doors.
"The United States and Japan have requested emergency
Security Council consultations for (Wednesday) morning regarding
North Korea's alleged nuclear test," Hagar Chemali, spokeswoman
for the U.S. mission, said in a statement.
"While we cannot confirm at this time that a test was
carried out, we condemn any violation of UNSC (U.N. Security
Council) Resolutions and again call on North Korea to abide by
its international obligations and commitments," she added.
North Korea said it had successfully conducted a test of a
miniaturized hydrogen nuclear device on Wednesday morning,
marking a significant advance in the isolated state's strike
capabilities and ringing alarm bells in Japan and South Korea.
"We plan to work with other countries so that a resolution
with strong content can be adopted at the U.N. Security Council
as swiftly as possible," Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida
told reporters.
It was not immediately clear what action, if any, the
15-nation council was planning to take in response to the North
Korean statement that it had conducted a fourth nuclear test.
Pyongyang has been under U.N. Security Council sanctions due
to its nuclear weapons program since it first tested an atomic
device in 2006.
One Western diplomat said that if the latest North Korean
nuclear test was confirmed, council members would seek to expand
existing U.N. sanctions against Pyongyang.
