UNITED NATIONS Jan 6 United Nations
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Wednesday condemned North
Korea's fourth nuclear test, saying it was "deeply troubling"
and "profoundly destabilizing for regional security."
"This test once again violates numerous Security Council
resolutions despite the united call by the international
community to cease such activities," he told reporters. "It is
also a grave contravention of the international norm against
nuclear testing."
"I demand the DPRK (North Korea) cease any further nuclear
activities and meet its obligations for verifiable
denuclearization," he said.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols)