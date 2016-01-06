(Adds U.S. ambassador, paragraph 6)
By Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS Jan 6 The U.N. Security Council
said on Wednesday it would begin working immediately on
significant new measures in response to North Korea's fourth
nuclear test, a threat diplomats said could mean an expansion of
U.N. sanctions against Pyongyang.
North Korea said it successfully tested a miniaturized
hydrogen nuclear bomb on Wednesday. Atomic weapons experts cast
doubt on the isolated nation's ability to make such an advance,
but the test rang international alarm bells.[ nL3N14Q2DH]
"The members of the Security Council ... recalled that they
have previously expressed their determination to take 'further
significant measures' in the event of another DPRK (North Korea)
nuclear test," Uruguay's U.N. ambassador, Elbio Rosselli,
president of the council this month, told reporters.
"In line with this commitment and the gravity of this
violation, the members of the Security Council will begin to
work immediately on such measures in a new Security Council
resolution," he said, calling the test "a clear violation of
Security Council resolutions."
Rosselli spoke after an emergency council session requested
by the United States, Japan and South Korea.
U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power said in a statement the
15-nation council should impose "a tough, comprehensive, and
credible package of new sanctions," and ensure "rigorous
enforcement of the resolutions it has already adopted."
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon called North Korea's
latest nuclear test "deeply troubling" and "profoundly
destabilizing for regional security."
"This test once again violates numerous Security Council
resolutions despite the united call by the international
community to cease such activities," the United Nations chief, a
former South Korean foreign minister, told reporters.
Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters: "We
plan to work with other countries so that a resolution with
strong content can be adopted at the U.N. Security Council as
swiftly as possible."
Japan is a member of the council for the next two years.
Russia's U.N. ambassador, Vitaly Churkin, told reporters
Moscow was calling for "cool heads" and a "proportionate
response" to the nuclear test.
Several Western diplomats said that if the latest North
Korean nuclear test was confirmed, the United States, European
council members and Japan would seek to expand existing U.N.
sanctions against Pyongyang.
Pyongyang has been under U.N. sanctions because of its
nuclear weapons program since it first tested an atomic device
in 2006.
The U.N. blacklist includes 20 entities and 12 individuals,
as well as an international ban on the export of luxury goods
and missile and nuclear technology to North Korea. Individuals
are barred from international travel and the assets of all
entities and persons on the blacklist are to be frozen.
One senior Western diplomat said possible additions to the
U.N. sanctions list could be foreign representatives of the
North Korean organization that administers its nuclear
developments and people linked to one of its key procurement
companies.
"All of this depends on the appetite of the council,
particularly the Chinese position," he said. "There are more
things we could do in terms of listing more people, brokers and
intermediaries, broaden out the circle of people on the list."
Traditionally, China has supported the expansion of
sanctions against its ally and neighbor North Korea over nuclear
tests and missile launches, although it has pushed hard to
ensure the measures are not what it considers excessively harsh.
