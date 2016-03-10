Light aircraft crashes in Bosnia, five dead - police
SARAJEVO, May 13 Five people, including three children, were killed in Bosnia on Saturday when a light aircraft they were travelling in crashed near the southern town of Mostar, police said.
UNITED NATIONS, March 10 United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon calls on Pyongyang to "cease destabilizing acts such as today's launch of two missiles" and remains "gravely concerned" by the situation on the Korean peninsula, his spokesman said on Thursday.
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Thursday in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions, as South Korean and U.S. forces conducted massive war games. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SEOUL, May 13 A senior North Korean diplomat who handles relations with the United States said on Saturday that Pyongyang would have dialogue with the U.S. administration if conditions were right, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.