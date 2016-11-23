By Michelle Nichols
| UNITED NATIONS
UNITED NATIONS Nov 23 The United States and
China have agreed on new U.N. sanctions to impose on North Korea
over the nuclear test it conducted in September, but Russia is
delaying action on a draft resolution, a senior Security Council
diplomat said on Wednesday.
The diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity, believed
China could persuade Russia to agree to the new sanctions and
that the 15-member Security Council could vote on the draft
resolution as early as next week.
Since North Korea's fifth and largest nuclear test on Sept.
9, the United States and China, a close ally of North Korea,
have been negotiating a new draft Security Council resolution to
punish Pyongyang.
That draft text was recently given to the remaining three
permanent council veto powers - Britain, France and Russia.
"The (permanent five members) are getting very close to
agreement on a draft resolution," the diplomat said. "The key
thing is that China and the U.S., who have led this, have got to
a position that they agree on. So the issue now is Russia.
"The Russians are trying to hold it up but the Chinese are
comfortable with it in terms of content," the diplomat said.
Two other council diplomats confirmed China has agreed to
new sanctions but that Russia had some issues.
The senior diplomat said the draft resolution closes
loopholes in sanctions imposed on North Korea by the council in
March following Pyongyang's fourth nuclear test in January.
It cracks down on North Korea's coal exports, the diplomat
said, and lists new names for targeted sanctions of a global
travel ban and asset freeze. The senior diplomat gave no further
details.
In March the council banned the 193 U.N. member states from
importing North Korean coal, iron and iron ore unless such
transactions are for "livelihood purposes" and would not
generate revenue for Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs.
Coal is particularly important to the economic health of
North Korea because it is one of its only sources of hard
currency and its largest single export. Coal also is bartered
for essentials, including oil, food and machinery.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Bill Trott)