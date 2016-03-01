(Adds details, background)
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS Feb 29 The U.N. Security Council
plans to vote on a resolution on Tuesday that would dramatically
expand existing U.N. sanctions on North Korea in response to its
Jan. 6 nuclear test, the U.S. mission to the United Nations said
on Monday.
The vote is expected to come during a meeting that begins at
3 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Tuesday, an official at the mission told
Reuters.
Last week the United States presented to the 15-nation
council a draft resolution it negotiated with China that would
significantly tighten restrictions after North Korea's nuclear
test and rocket launch, and create what it described as the
toughest U.N. sanctions regime in two decades.
Originally Washington had hoped to put the resolution to a
vote last weekend but Russian demanded more time to study the
text, which the United States agreed last week with China in an
unusual partnership against Beijing's neighbor and ally
Pyongyang.
The draft, seen by Reuters, would require U.N. member states
to conduct mandatory inspections of all cargo passing through
their territory to or from North Korea to look for illicit
goods. Previously states were only required to do this if they
had reasonable grounds to believe there was illicit cargo.
One diplomat said there had been minor changes to the text,
though he offered no details.
The United States used the nearly two months of bilateral
negotiations that at one point involved President Barack Obama
and his Chinese counterpart, diplomats said, to win China's
support for unusually tough measures intended to persuade North
Korea to abandon its atomic weapons program.
The proposal would close a gap in the U.N. arms embargo on
Pyongyang by banning all weapons imports and exports.
There would also be an unprecedented ban on the transfer to
North Korea of any item that could directly contribute to the
operational capabilities of the North Korean armed forces, such
as trucks that could be modified for military purposes.
Other proposed measures include a ban on all supplies of
aviation and rocket fuel to North Korea, a requirement for
states to expel North Korean diplomats engaging in illicit
activities, and blacklisting 17 North Korean individuals and 12
entities, including the National Aerospace Development Agency or
'NADA', the body responsible for February's rocket launch.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power told
reporters the new measures, if approved, would be "the strongest
set of sanctions imposed by the Security Council in more than
two decades."
North Korea has been under U.N. sanctions since 2006 because
of its multiple nuclear tests and rocket launches.
