UNITED NATIONS, March 2 The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution that dramatically expands existing U.N. sanctions on North Korea in response to its Jan. 6 nuclear test, a measure that was largely negotiated by Washington and Beijing.

Under the new sanctions, all cargo going to and from North Korea must be inspected and North Korean trade representatives in Syria, Iran and Vietnam are among 16 individuals added to a U.N. blacklist, along with 12 North Korean entities. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols)