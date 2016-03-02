UPDATE 5-N.Korea tests another missile; Seoul says dashes hopes for peace
* Second missile test since new S. Korean president took office
UNITED NATIONS, March 2 The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution that dramatically expands existing U.N. sanctions on North Korea in response to its Jan. 6 nuclear test, a measure that was largely negotiated by Washington and Beijing.
Under the new sanctions, all cargo going to and from North Korea must be inspected and North Korean trade representatives in Syria, Iran and Vietnam are among 16 individuals added to a U.N. blacklist, along with 12 North Korean entities. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. May 21 A pair of astronauts will venture outside the International Space Station as early as Tuesday for an emergency space walk to replace a failed computer, one of two that control major U.S. systems aboard the orbiting outpost, NASA said on Sunday.