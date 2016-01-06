UNITED NATIONS Jan 5 The United Nations
Security Council is planning to meet on Wednesday morning to
discuss North Korea's latest reported nuclear test, council
diplomats said.
Speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity late on
Tuesday, the diplomats said the meeting would probably take
place at 11 a.m. ET (1600 GMT). One diplomat said the meeting
would likely be held behind closed doors.
It was not immediately clear what action, if any, the
15-nation council was planning to take.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Richard Pullin)