Nov 25 The U.N. Security Council's five veto
powers are close to approving new sanctions on North Korea to
cut the isolated state's earnings from exports by more than a
quarter, principally by targeting its coal exports to China,
diplomats said on Friday.
The U.S.-drafted resolution, in response to North Korea's
fifth nuclear test in September, would set a U.N. cap on North
Korean coal exports with the aim of cutting hard currency
revenues by at least $700 million.
The resolution would also restrict North Korea's maritime
and financial sectors. If successful, it could cut the country's
$3 billion in annual export earnings by at least $800 million,
U.N. Security Council diplomats said.
The restrictions on coal would bar exports connected to
individuals involved in North Korea's weapons programs, said the
diplomats, who did want to be identified as discussions were
still under way. The new resolution would also target other
North Koreans individuals and entities, they said.
Diplomats said on Wednesday that the United States and China
had agreed on new U.N. sanctions to impose on North Korea, but
Russia was delaying action on a draft resolution.
A senior U.N. Security Council diplomat who spoke on
Wednesday believed China could persuade Russia to agree to the
new sanctions and that the 15-member Security Council could vote
on the draft resolution as early as next week.
The United States and China, a close ally of North Korea,
have been negotiating a new draft Security Council resolution to
punish Pyongyang since North Korea's fifth and largest nuclear
test on Sept. 9.
The draft text was recently given to the remaining three
permanent council veto powers - Britain, France and Russia.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said this
week China supported further Security Council action in response
to North Korea's nuclear test, but details of the draft
resolution were still being discussed.
The aim of the draft resolution is to close loopholes in
sanctions imposed in March, following Pyongyang's fourth nuclear
test in January.
The March sanctions banned the 193 U.N. member states from
importing North Korean coal, iron and iron ore unless such
transactions were for "livelihood purposes" and would not
generate revenue for Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs.
U.S. officials said China is now the only importer North
Korean coal. After a fall in exports following the announcement
of the March sanctions, North Korean exports of coal rose again
and 2016 totals are expected to exceed those for last year, they
said.
