SEOUL North Korea's foreign ministry said on Thursday it rejects the latest U.N. Security Council resolution imposing fresh sanctions against the country for its September nuclear test, saying it denied its sovereignty and right to survival.

The North's foreign ministry said in a statement that the country will be taking stronger self-defence measures in response to the resolution, the country's KCNA state news agency said.

